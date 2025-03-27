Frank Lampard’s Coventry City side visit Leeds United’s key rivals Sheffield United on Friday night.

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has drawn a Leeds United comparison but with an admission in outlining the Sky Blues plan for Friday night’s huge Championship showdown at Sheffield United.

Lampard was appointed new Coventry boss at the end of November and the Sky Blues have since won 13 out of 21 league games in his tenure with three more draws leading to an average of two points per game.

Coventry have won six of their last seven and Lampard has expressed as delight at form in the same bracket as top three Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley since the turn of the year.

Lampard, though, admits the top three have held that form all season and has now challenged his side to “show where we’re at” in Friday night’s clash at Bramall Lane where a positive Coventry result would act as a huge boost to Leeds’ promotion chances.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference and as quoted by the club’s official website, Lampard said: “This is the business part of the season and fortunately we have managed to compete with the form of Sheffield United, Leeds and Burnley since I’ve been in, particularly since the New Year.

“That’s a good thing for us, but it’s a challenge because they’ve been doing it all season, so we have to try and show where we’re at during this moment and understand the importance of the period of games we’re going into and be ready.”

Of Friday night’s hosts, Lampard added: “They’re all different games and it’s a different challenge against a side who have been up there all year, they look different to Sunderland.

“They have a lot of experience and Premier League experience. I know Chris (Wilder) well and how he motivates and manages, coaches his teams and they’re difficult to play against for a number of reasons. We have to take the challenge head on and be at our best, considering how tough it will be.

“We have to be confident in ourselves and have a clear idea of how we want to approach the game, and we need to be confident and brave in how we play, but also understand the threats that they bring, which we’ve analysed, so we will approach the game as we see fit.”