Leeds fell to another heavy defeat in Saturday lunchtime's clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur who raced to a 4-0 success as Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son all bagged a goal apiece.

The reverse followed Wednesday night's 6-0 hammering at Liverpool which came just three days after a 4-2 loss at home to arch rivals Manchester United.

Leeds now have the worst defensive record in the division having shipped in 60 goals in 26 games.

EMOTIONS RUNNING HIGH: Over Marcelo Bielsa, pictured on the Elland Road touchline during Sunday's 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Burnley's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace has left the 16th-placed Whites just two points clear of the drop zone but the Clarets have two games in hand, as do fourth-bottom Everton who are a place and a point below the Whites.

The Leeds board are now faced with a decision to make on the head coach's position with 12 games left of the Premier League campaign.

Reports suggest that Jesse Marsch is the man Leeds would try to bring in to replace the Argentine.

Here is what fans have been saying about the reports.

"If MB does leave and JM takes over we must back him and the players. It’s not his fault he is replacing #Bielsa. If @lufc get relegated we won’t bounce back like most think due to financials , so we MUST stay up #alaw #mot #lufc" - Karl Neal @K6RLn

"Of course fans & the owners are entitled to see the run of awful results as unacceptable but I can’t shake the feeling that this point of view is missing some much needed perspective. We’re in the PL because of Bielsa & the job was to survive relegation for two seasons. #lufc" - @tommy_lufc

"Letting go of Alioski was a crazy decision. Looking back now, he was integral to Bielsa's success last year. It also has effectively taken Dallas out of his preferred position of CM for much of the season, putting huge pressure on Klich and Rodrigo #lufc" - Sam @samlufc_19

"I always wanted Bielsa to stay, however he had to change to stay. I was open for a change. But the thing is for me, that was for the summer. Not Now. I’ve started to think it would have been better to give Bielsa the rest of the season and change in summer and send him off #LUFC" - Cᴏɴɴᴏʀ @CJM_LUFC

"And on another note if you were at the game yesterday and booed you have no right to say how much you love Bielsa you've helped push him out the door Players don't get sacked the manager takes the fall so don't be on twitter crying you kicked the guy when he's down #LUFC #Bielsa" - James Bushnell Snr @jamesb338