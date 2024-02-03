Manning's side were only narrowly beaten, but Leeds did enjoy the lion's share of chances in Bristol to kick off the weekend's Championship fixture list, taking their unbeaten run in all competitions at the start of 2024 to seven games.

Leeds' fifth clean sheet in seven also ensured the Whites maintained their second-best defensive record in the Championship this season, bettered only by league leaders Leicester City, who sit nine points clear of United after moving into second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manning replaced previous boss Nigel Pearson in November, taking charge of 17 Robins matches before Leeds' visit to Ashton Gate, but the head coach says United are 'comfortably' the best side his team have faced this season.

"I have to give Leeds a huge amount of credit, they're the best team we've played against collectively and individual," the 38-year-old said. "Our performance level has been consistently good for a long period. Tonight is the first time I thought we're not quite at the level we think we're capable of. The lads are obviously hugely frustrated but in terms of basics, duels, possession, second balls, you need to be better.

"The first 45 was okay, they pressed with pace, they close spaces extremely well. When the errors happened you can feel the tension and you have to follow it not with another mistake but sticking together. I know we can be a lot better," he added, criticising his own side's performance level.