Leeds United's Under-21 outfit are in action this evening against Colchester United's youngsters.

Tonight's Premier League Cup fixture between hosts Colchester and Leeds takes place at the Wallace Binder Stadium in Essex, home of Maldon and Tiptree Football Club. The U's youngsters have already faced Leeds' 21s this season, losing out 3-2 to then-coach Michael Skubala's side at York City's LNER Community Stadium back in September.

Goals from Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate and Sean McGurk ensured the Whites took all three points from their opening fixture in this year's PL Cup, which was followed up by a 4-1 victory over Luton Town - also in York.

The young Whites were, however, beaten at home by fellow Group D side Chelsea last month, as big-money teenage signing Deivid Washington bagged a brace in a 2-1 win for the Blues. Leeds currently sit second in the standings, three points ahead of tonight's opponents, but are expected to be without striker and talisman Mateo Joseph who missed last week's PL International Cup defeat to Sparta Praha due to involvement with the senior squad.

Joseph is likely to travel with Daniel Farke's group to the Stadium of Light this evening ahead of tomorrow night's Championship fixture against Sunderland.