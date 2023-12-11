Colchester United U21 vs Leeds United U21 live: Early team news, goal and score updates in PL Cup
Leeds United's Under-21 outfit are in action this evening against Colchester United's youngsters.
Tonight's Premier League Cup fixture between hosts Colchester and Leeds takes place at the Wallace Binder Stadium in Essex, home of Maldon and Tiptree Football Club. The U's youngsters have already faced Leeds' 21s this season, losing out 3-2 to then-coach Michael Skubala's side at York City's LNER Community Stadium back in September.
Goals from Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate and Sean McGurk ensured the Whites took all three points from their opening fixture in this year's PL Cup, which was followed up by a 4-1 victory over Luton Town - also in York.
The young Whites were, however, beaten at home by fellow Group D side Chelsea last month, as big-money teenage signing Deivid Washington bagged a brace in a 2-1 win for the Blues. Leeds currently sit second in the standings, three points ahead of tonight's opponents, but are expected to be without striker and talisman Mateo Joseph who missed last week's PL International Cup defeat to Sparta Praha due to involvement with the senior squad.
Joseph is likely to travel with Daniel Farke's group to the Stadium of Light this evening ahead of tomorrow night's Championship fixture against Sunderland.
Team news, build-up, goal and score updates from Leeds' latest PL Cup outing will be right here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7pm.
Colchester United U21 vs Leeds United U21 LIVE
Last five matches: Colchester U21s
2-5 vs Chelsea
0-2 vs Ipswich Town
2-0 vs Luton Town
3-6 vs QPR
1-4 vs Swansea City
2-4 vs Bristol City
Leaky at the back. 21 goals conceded in five matches.
First-team injury update here
Farke presser
Every word Daniel Farke had to say before the Whites' trip to Sunderland tomorrow. The German had plenty on his mind during today's pre-match press conference.
45 minutes to wait
Team news in just under an hour. As outlined above, Mateo Joseph unlikely to be among the squad. Leo Hjelde, though, may be involved despite injuries to Sam Byram and Junior Firpo in the senior setup.
The Norwegian remains an U21 prospect, in Daniel Farke's eyes.
Star man
Sean McGurk is the one to watch for Leeds tonight. The ex-Wigan youngster is closing in on ten goals across all competitions this season and you wouldn't bet against the flighty, auburn-haired attacking midfielder bagging a brace against tonight's opposition.
After all, he did net the clincher the last time these two met in September.
Current Standings
Here's how the table looks in Group D:
1. Chelsea
2. Leeds United
3. Colchester United
4. Luton Town
Only the top two progress to the knockout rounds.
Welcome to Essex
Leeds U21s' latest fixture in this season's Premier League Cup brings them to the south-east where Colchester United await.
We'll have live updates from the Wallace Binder Stadium throughout the evening. Kick-off at 7pm.