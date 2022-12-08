Leeds attempted to sign PSV Eindhoven’s rapidly-rising Netherlands international star Gakpo during the summer and boss Jesse Marsch has said that the club were “99.9 per cent” of the way there to completing a deal. Manchester United were also credited with interest in the 23-year-old attacker but Gakpo stayed put and the forward has been one of the standout players at this winter’s Qatar World Cup. Speaking ahead of Friday night’s quarter-final against Argentina, Gakpo confirmed the Leeds interest in him this summer but said he was unsure what to do and is now playing a waiting game with the Red Devils. Gakpo has already netted three times at the World Cup and Marsch has admitted that the winger is now probably out of Leeds’ price range.

"That was a tough period,” said Gakpo to NRC about not sealing a move to the Premier League in the summer during which his PSV side were also beaten by Rangers in the Champions League play-offs. “I learned from that. I'm going to do it differently. What comes, that comes. Suppose you want to go from RKC to PSV, but that club is not coming. Then you can panic. I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn't happen, I couldn't remember. And I started to doubt. Leeds United did come. Should I go there? Now I wait everything. I haven't heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I'll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions. I ask him what I can do best.”

Speaking to Men In Blazers last week, Marsch said: “It's difficult for us at Leeds because I think Gakpo has gotten out of our price range. We were so close to securing a transfer for him in summer. I mean, it was so close and now obviously it's disappointing for us. Our sports director was in Holland and was meeting with the family, had agreed on terms on everything, was talking with PSV. I mean, we were 99.9 per cent [of the way there], so I felt bad for Victor Orta and all the effort that he put into it.”