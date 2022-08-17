Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much like the first-team, Leeds’ Under-21 side remain unbeaten after two league fixtures so far this season.

Michael Skubala’s young group were supplemented by several senior faces earlier this week when Mateusz Klich, Adam Forshaw, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville all dropped down for valuable minutes in their bid to remain match-sharp.

Leeds’ development squad were unable to find a way past Norwich City at the club’s Thorp Arch training facility, but enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and opportunities in front of goal.

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala (Pic: Leeds United)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dutch winger Summerville almost clinched three points at the death with an impressive leap and front-post header from Drameh’s right-wing cross.

Unfortunately for the 20-year-old, his effort cannoned back off the woodwork, leaving him to rue the missed chance as he yelled out in frustration.

Leeds were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw but head coach Skubala was encouraged with what he saw, particularly from Summerville.

“He was disappointed,” the Under-21s coach said at the final whistle. “He won the header [at the end], he was like 'I've never scored a header.'”

"He's a great kid. He's got super talent. With the ball he's brilliant, he can stand players up, he can go past people - he's an exciting talent and I thought he was impressive in certain moments today.

"He needs to work on other moments of the game, but yeah, what a talent he is.”

The 5ft 7in Dutchman made his Premier League debut away to Newcastle United 11 months ago but saw game-time limited last season.