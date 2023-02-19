'Clueless' - Alan Shearer delivers his Leeds United verdict and highlights damning stat

Leeds fell to a 12th defeat of the Premier League season in Saturday’s clash on Merseyside as a 1-0 triumph for Everton took the Toffees out of the drop zone and left the Whites second-bottom. Seamus Coleman bagged the only goal of the game when beating Illan Meslier from a tight angle near the right touchline after the Whites stopper had come several yards off his line. Sean Dyche’s hosts served up six shots on target yet Leeds failed to muster a single one and Shearer was left hugely unimpressed by United’s attacking play.

"They never had a shot on target today,” said Shearer on Match Of The Day. “They were pretty clueless upfront. They had no options whatsoever. Yes, Everton defended well but long hopeful balls up.”

Picking out a Max Wober long ball for Patrick Bamford, another Wober pass and then pieces of play from Bamford and Harrison, Shearer continued: “Look at the reaction from Bamford here as if to say ‘what on earth am I meant to do with that?’ and that happened on more than one occasion. Wober, long hopeful or hopeless ball, whatever you want to say in behind, again, out for a goal kick.

WHITES VERDICT: From Alan Shearer. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.