Clubs fail to agree price deal as Leeds United reveal mammoth away allocation for December clash
Leeds United travel to Ewood Park on Saturday December 9 for a 12.30pm kick-off and are expected to take with them more than 7,000 visiting supporters. Blackburn have confirmed an allocation of 7,337 for the game, which is by far the biggest Leeds fans will enjoy this season in the Championship. Preston North End’s Deepdale is the only ground that comes close, with an entire stand dedicated to 5,800 away supporters.
Tickets are due to go on sale online on Wednesday November 15 for Super Away Attendees, who must apply by 12 noon on Thursday November 16. Phase two is for Tracker fans, who have attended five or more away games last season, and they go on sale from 1pm on Thursday November 16 with a 50 per cent chance of obtaining a ticket on a first-come, first-served basis. On Friday November 17 home season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets from 1pm on a first-come, first-served basis and on Monday November 20 from 1pm any remaining tickets will go on sale to members, again on a first-come, first-served basis.
So far this season Leeds have been able to come to terms on a number of reciprocal ticket price deals, meaning that away fans coming to Elland Road can enjoy discounts if their club offers the same price for Whites for the return fixture, but a club statement confirmed that this would not be the case for the visit to Blackburn.
Leeds last visited Ewood Park in July 2020 as Marcelo Bielsa’s side closed in on promotion and the Championship title. Goals from Patrick Bamford, Mateusz Klich and a Kalvin Phillips free-kick gave Leeds a 3-1 victory. Blackburn Rovers, now managed by Jon Dahl Tomasson, sit 12th in the division, nine points behind third-placed Leeds.