Gelhardt, who turned 20 yesterday, has enjoyed a breakthrough year at first-team level, finally breaking into Marcelo Bielsa’s Premier League side in October after a year in the Under-23s.

Since then he has played 15 more times in the top flight, albeit starting only twice, and has played in six of Jesse Marsch’s eight games in charge. The youngster has impressed his more experienced team-mate this season, particularly with the attitude he displays – something Rodrigo believes is a vital complement to ability.

“Joffy is an amazing player, he has a big future, a great future,” he said.

“He’s a good guy, a hard worker and that’s the most important thing. Sometimes you have the quality but not the mentality but he’s in the right way.

“I’m really happy for him, everyone is, because he’s helping us.”

The highlight of the 2021/22 season so far for the ex-Wigan Athletic prospect was undoubtedly his last-gasp match winner against Norwich City at a packed Elland Road back in March.

Rodrigo, who scored the opener in that fixture, says the goal will live with Gelhardt for the rest of his life in football.

“I can imagine that, for him, it was an unbelievable moment,” the Spanish forward told the YEP.

“I’m completely sure that in 15 years he will remember this moment as the day he did it.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Saints chasing Awoniyi Southampton are ‘trying to sign’ Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi this summer. (Bild) Photo Sales

2. Raum in demand Liverpool and West Ham are involved in the race to sign TSG Hoffenheim fullback David Raum, who could leave the club for just £25.2m. (Bild) Photo Sales

3. Lingard resigned to exit Jesse Lingard is resigned to leaving Manchester United this summer after feeling let down over his treatment during the past 12 months. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

4. Toon still keen on Tarkowski Newcastle United remain interested in signing Burnley defender James Tarkowski this summer. (NewcastleWorld) Photo Sales