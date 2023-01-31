Club reportedly eyeing late deadline day swoop for Leeds United youngster
Championship side Stoke City are reportedly eyeing an 11th-hour swoop to sign a Leeds United youngster.
United’s England under-21s defender Charlie Cresswell is on a season-long loan at Millwall but the centre-back has played just one minute of his side’s last six league games. Lions boss Gary Rowett has said he intends to keep Cresswell at The Den until the end of the season but The Athletic claim that Stoke now looking at Cresswell as a late replacement for the outgoing Harry Souttar who was joined Leicester City.
Time is running out for Stoke with less than three hours left of the January transfer window which closes at 11pm. Leeds made another defensive addition on deadline day morning by signing of Portugal Under-19 centre-back Diogo Monteiro. The teenager has joined from Swiss Super League side Servette and will initially join up with the Under-21 setup at Thorp Arch.