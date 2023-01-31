Club reportedly eyeing late deadline day swoop for Leeds United youngster

United’s England under-21s defender Charlie Cresswell is on a season-long loan at Millwall but the centre-back has played just one minute of his side’s last six league games. Lions boss Gary Rowett has said he intends to keep Cresswell at The Den until the end of the season but The Athletic claim that Stoke now looking at Cresswell as a late replacement for the outgoing Harry Souttar who was joined Leicester City.