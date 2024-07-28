Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge offer has reportedly been made for a former Leeds United star for whom a club are willing to pay €100m for.

Raphinha moved from Leeds to Barca for £55m in the summer of 2022 and Saudi outfit Al-Nassr have reportedly now set their sights on landing the 27-year-old Brazilian international.

Publication ‘Sport’ are claiming that Al-Nassr are ‘ready’ to pay up to €100m to sign Raphinha but Mundo Deportivo are reporting that fellow Saudi outfit Al-Hilal are their biggest rivals for his signature.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Al-Hilal have made an offer of €65m, an offer expected to fall well short of Barcelona’s valuation.