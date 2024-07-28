Club 'ready' to pay €100m for ex-Leeds United star Raphinha as rivals reportedly make bid to Barcelona
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barcelona have reportedly received a big offer for ex-Leeds United star Raphinha for whom a club are ready to pay €100m for.
Raphinha moved from Leeds to Barca for £55m in the summer of 2022 and Saudi outfit Al-Nassr have reportedly now set their sights on landing the 27-year-old Brazilian international.
Publication ‘Sport’ are claiming that Al-Nassr are ‘ready’ to pay up to €100m to sign Raphinha but Mundo Deportivo are reporting that fellow Saudi outfit Al-Hilal are their biggest rivals for his signature.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Al-Hilal have made an offer of €65m, an offer expected to fall well short of Barcelona’s valuation.
Raphinha, who now has 27 caps for Brazil to his name, is contracted at Barcelona until the summer of 2027.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.