Juventus have reportedly ruled themselves out of the race to sign Kalvin Phillips this month. The Italian giants had been linked with a move for the Manchester City midfielder as he looks to secure more game time over the second half of the season.

However, after enquiring with the Premier League champions about the financial commitment needed to take Phillips this month, the club have chosen not to pursue the England international. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, with the reporter claiming Phillips is still attracting interest from Newcastle United, who have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder as they look to bolster the size of their squad under Eddie Howe.

Phillips has struggled to make progress with City since completing his switch from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. The 28-year-old found opportunities extremely hard to come by last season and his circumstances have not improved this time around.

As such, at the time of writing, he has made just four Premier League appearances this season with his league game time amassing a total of just 89 minutes. He has had more opportunities in cup competitions, with his most recent outing coming in the Club World Cup against Urawa Red Diamonds, but Phillips knows he needs more minutes if he is to get his career back on track.

Fortunately, despite his lack of club football, Phillips has continued to be selected for England by Gareth Southgate. To stand the best chance of nailing down a place in the Three Lions’ starting XI this summer at Euro 2024, though, he needs to be playing regularly and a move this month could be pivotal.