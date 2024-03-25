Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal are reportedly willing to splash €100m to secure the signature of former Leeds United man Raphinha. The Barcelona forward is in his second season at the Nou Camp, but there is some doubt about whether he will remain with the La Liga outfit beyond the summer.

Spanish outlet Sport claim Al-Hilal are willing to outbid any competition this summer by lodging an offer Barcelona would be hard pushed to turn down. Barcelona's financial issues have been well documented over the last couple of years and the sale of Raphinha would potentially ease some of the Financial Fair Play pressure they are under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raphinha, who is currently away with the Brazil national team, has been linked to a number of clubs over the last couple of transfer windows with several Premier League clubs reportedly showing interest. But it's a move to the Saudi Pro League that could be put to him first, with Al-Hilal keen to see him become the latest Brazilian to join the club, with Neymar, Malcom, Renan Lodi and Michael already in Riyadh.

The reports come amid suggestions by Sport that Raphinha feels he has been unfairly treated in Catalonia, with the player still striving to win supporters, the club and the press over completely. Raphinha has made 78 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club in the summer of 2022, scoring 15 goals and assisting 22 more, but he hasn't been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Xavi.

The 27-year-old endured a difficult start to this season, with a red card on the opening day of the campaign and a minor injury ensuring he started just three of Barca's first 14 La Liga games. However, he has found more consistency of late with his uplift in form helping the club go eight games unbeaten in the league and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.