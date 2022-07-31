Nineteen-year-old centre-back Cresswell has joined Championship side Millwall on a season-long loan along with Whites team mate Jamie Shackleton and the duo both started Saturday’s campaign opener at home to Stoke City.

After just 12 minutes, Cresswell was sent up for a Lions corner and applied a bullet header finish to George Honeyman’s delivery to net his first senior goal in professional football.

Cresswell was then booked seven minutes before the break but the defender amazingly doubled his tally to score the second goal of the game in the 64th minute, smashing home another corner, this time taken by Scott Malone.

Whites club mate Shackleton was then taken off as part of a triple substitution made by boss Gary Rowett in the 76th minute but Cresswell stayed on the pitch to also help the Lions keep a clean sheet as part of a 2-0 victory.

No other Championship side won by two clear goals so Millwall now sit top of the division of which Cresswell is top scorer on two goals.

