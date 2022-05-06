Decorated Leeds United icon Eddie Gray hopes the Whites can use Stuart Dallas' horror leg break as a catalyst to avoid relegation.

Speaking to the YEP, Gray shared his wish for the beleaguered midfielder amid Leeds' anxious end to the season.

"It is a blow.

"I just hope it inspires the group to go out and do it for Stuart, because he's such an important member of the squad," Gray said.

Gray feels it would only be fitting for Dallas to make his eventual return with the club still competing in the top flight, given his sacrifice and longevity.

The 31-year-old has featured in 121 of the Whites' last 122 league games, playing each and every Premier League fixture since the club's 2020 return.

ROCKED: Leeds United's Stuart Dallas suffers a femoral fracture during the Elland Road fixture with Manchester City (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"I'm sure the players will get out and do their utmost to make sure we stay in the Premier League and when Stuart comes back, we'll still be a Premier League club."

Looking to Sunday's fixture against Arsenal, Gray feels the team must come away with a share of the spoils.

"Hopefully it's a game we can go and get some sort of result.