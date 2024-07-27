Club chief declares expected outcome for key Leeds United transfer target with 'laughing' claim
FC Koln’s managing director Christian Keller has declared his ‘assumed’ outcome for Leeds United transfer target Dejan Ljubicic.
Leeds are keen to add another centre midfielder to their squad and the Whites have already seen one £3.3m bid for Koln star Ljubicic rejected.
Koln are facing up to Bundesliga 2 football next season following relegation and Ljubicic only has one year left on his contract but MD Keller expects the Austrian international midfielder to stay.
Speaking to German publication Express, Keller insisted that he could now see more “joy” from Ljubicic, the player “laughing more again” as he declared that the midfielder could be a next season “difference maker”.
Keller said: “I assume that Dejo will stay at FC and play a very good season for us. I see Dejo laughing more often again. Last year I didn't see him playing football with as much joy as we were used to.
“For personal reasons, he didn't have an easy time and was also repeatedly set back physically by many infections. We all know that if the mind is not well for a long period of time, it also has physical effects. I am pleased that Dejo is now feeling better again and is much more relaxed. Dejo can be a real difference maker for us.”
