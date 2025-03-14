Close new Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley call in Opta supercomputer's new predicted final Championship table and points

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 14th Mar 2025, 13:37 BST
Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley are locked in battle for an automatic promotion place and data experts Opta is predicting a close call in its new predicted final Championship table and points.

Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Millwall offered Leeds the chance to reclaim top spot and kick clear of key automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley after Tuesday’s results. The Blades, Clarets and also fourth-placed Sunderland were all held to draws on Tuesday and Leeds took full advantage by recording a 2-0 win against Millwall which allowed them to jump from second and back into first.

With just nine games left, Daniel Farke’s Whites are now two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United in pole position and four points ahead of third-placed Burnley as part of a new cushion in the division's automatic promotion places. Sunderland are a further six points back in fourth place.

After the midweek fresh twists, the data experts at Opta have used their supercomputer to produce a new predicted final table and here is the full new rundown featuring a close call in the battle for the automatic promotion spots.

Predicted points: 40

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 44

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 44 Photo: Bradley Collyer

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 47

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 47 Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 48 Photo: Nick Potts

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48

5. 20th: Stoke City

Predicted points: 48 Photo: Martin Rickett

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 50

6. 19th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 50 Photo: James Fearn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedBurnleyChampionshipSunderlandBladesMillwall
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice