If Leeds United are to fulfil their transfer goals then recruitment chiefs will be working night and day for the next fortnight. It’s been a tough summer so far in West Yorkshire and the imminent exit of Georginio Rutter leaves yet another huge gap to fill, with the 22-year-old set to follow Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and many others out the door after Brighton triggered his £40million release clause.

It leaves Leeds eyeing four arrivals at a minimum before the August 30 deadline, with Farke already making clear the need for reinforcements at full-back, in central midfield and out wide before Georginio’s move. But club chiefs have been identifying targets all summer and there is hope they can now act on that interest.

Some exciting names have been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks, and the YEP has drawn up a dream starting-XI if those recent rumours prove to be true. Take a look below...

