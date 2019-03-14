Chris Wilder hails Leeds United as Championship's best amid Marcelo Bielsa praise

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed his belief that Leeds United are the pick of the Championship bunch this season.

The Blades make the short trip to Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime as the Yorkshire neighbours prepare for a crucial showdown in LS11.

Sheffield United head coach Chris Wilder.

Marcelo Bielsa's side sit two points above their counterparts heading into the clash and hold down the final automatic promotion spot behind Norwich City in the league table.

Wilder believes his team are up against one of the best sides in the division this weekend and reserved special praise for the Whites head coach.

“We are up against arguably the best team in the division for the past eight months,” Wilder revealed on Thursday.

“Whether that can continue for another month is to be seen.

“If you look at his CV, it is not too shabby. He has worked at national level and for some of the most powerful clubs in Europe and abroad.

“Bielsa has sprinkled his magic dust on that club through being an outstanding manager.

“Leeds have gone all out financially to get him to turn their club around. A club that is historically a huge club with a fabulous tradition, possibly one that shouldn't be in the Championship but they are.

"That shows how tough English football is at times, when you find the likes of Leeds United in the Championship, plus Sheffield United and Portsmouth in League One at one time.”

Asked about how important the result in West Yorkshire could be, he replied: “It isn’t season-defining. That would be a lack of respect for the teams we still have to play.

“It (winning) would give us a boost and allow us to claw back the deficit. But Leeds will be looking to strengthen their hold.”