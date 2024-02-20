Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Sutton insists there is 'no excuse' for Kalvin Phillips to have returned to Manchester City over his target weight, following the 2022 World Cup.

Guardiola flippantly described Phillips as 'overweight' back in December 2022 when explaining the reason for the midfielder's absence from a matchday squad. The City boss was referring to specific target weights but the wording has led to ridicule from rival supporters on a regular basis.

Phillips has recently admitted he was 1.5kg over his target weight but the fallout had a massive effect on the former Leeds United man's confidence amid a run of limited minutes. But Sutton has pointed the finger firmly at Phillips, insisting no professional athlete should be overweight, particularly when trying to make the step up at a club like Manchester City.

“What I would say is that you come out and admit you are overweight, whether it’s by a pound or whatever it is, and you are upset about that," Sutton told BBC's Monday Night Club podcast. "But he shouldn’t have been overweight in the first place, you are a professional athlete.

“He talked very honestly and was candid, but I’m telling you as a professional athlete that’s a no no. He’s gone from Leeds United to Man City, that’s a level up, it’s elite and to win big trophies. There’s no excuse for that.”

Phillips eventually left City in January, joining West Ham United on loan for the remainder of the season. The midfielder has endured a torrid start to life with the Hammers, twice losing possession in the build-up to conceding a goal before being sent off during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

