Chris Sutton forecasts ‘another setback’ in tight Leeds United vs Chelsea prediction

Chris Sutton has predicted that Leeds United will suffer their first defeat of the season when they face Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites have taken four points from their opening two matches, but had to deal with the disappointment of squandering a two-goal lead against Southampton in their last outing.

For their part, Chelsea have recorded an identical record to Jesse Marsch’s side, and were also held to a frustrating 2-2 draw in their last match, sharing the spoils with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Sutton was suitably impressed by the Blues’ showing in that match, however, and has backed them to edge out Leeds if they can produce a similar performance this weekend.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will have been deeply disappointed to see his side pegged back by Southampton after going two goals up, and I think he might have to deal with another setback here.

“There are still a few question marks over what is going on with Chelsea up front, and they keep getting linked with new players too, but they were excellent against Spurs last week.

“If they play like that at Elland Road, they will win.”

Sutton has predicted that Leeds will lose 1-0.

The Whites have taken just one point from Chelsea since being promoted back to the Premier League in 2020.

That result came in a 0-0 stalemate at Elland Road in March 2021.