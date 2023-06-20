Chief outlines his thinking on Leeds United star Willy Gnonto position as big date nears

United’s 19-year-old Italian international Gnonto was named in both the Italy senior and under-21s squads this month and attention now turns to the latter for the under-21s Euros which begin tomorrow.

Just two days ago, Gnonto was lining up for Roberto Mancini’s senior side in their Nations League third-place play-off match against the Netherlands in which the Whites star was handed a start on the right side of a front three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gnonto, who bagged an assist, regularly hugged the touchline and has often been used as a winger by Mancini, the position he has predominantly featured in during his big breakthrough at club side Leeds. But Italy’s under-21s boss Paolo Nicolato has revealed that he sees Gnonto as a centre-forward ahead of his side’s under-21s Euros opener against France on Thursday night in Cluj.

STRIKER CALL: On Leeds United star Willy Gnonto, above, from Italy under-21s boss Paolo Nicolato, the Whites ace pictured in action for Italy's senior side in Sunday's third-place Nations League clash against the Netherlands at FC Twente Stadium in Enschede. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images.

“I see Gnonto as more of a striker, including a centre-forward," said Nicolato to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by football-italia.net.

"He has played as a winger at club level and for Italy, but he doesn’t seem a classic winger to me. If anything, part of two upfront, or a centre-forward in a 4-3-3, because he attacks the space and has that sprint in the final third."

Nicolato added: “There is a big debate on tactical systems, but I maintain it is not a system that makes you win or lose games. Anyone who thinks like that is 30 years out of date. I don’t believe there is a defensive and an attacking tactical system, it’s just shapes that are more or less suited to the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 10 qualifying games for the Euros, we played seven with a 4-3-3 formation, one with 4-2-3-1 and two with 3-5-2. In the friendlies, we went 3-5-2. A coach must be able to use many different systems, then consider the players at his disposal and the strategy. Football has evolved, it’s more about putting players in a position that will allow them to express their talent.