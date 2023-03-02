Chelsea vs Leeds United live: Javi Gracia press conference on injuries, form and Fulham
Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of the Whites’ trip to Chelsea this Saturday
Leeds make the journey to West London for the second time in five days as they prepare to take on Graham Potter’s ailing Blues at Stamford Bridge. Unlike Tuesday night’s FA Cup exit to Fulham, this time Leeds return to league action coming off the back of a long-awaited Premier League win last weekend at home to Southampton.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have failed to score in five of their last six matches, losing each of their last three in all competitions as pressure intensifies on former Brighton boss Potter. A report in the Telegraph earlier this week stated that Potter’s job could be under threat if the home side do not earn a result against Leeds.
Gracia’s men have shown signs of improvement since the Spaniard took charge but the 52-year-old acknowledged there is still work to be done, particularly in terms of the team’s finishing which was wayward on Tuesday night at Craven Cottage.
The Leeds head coach will be joining the media from 1pm. Follow all the updates and everything he has to say right here.
Javi Gracia press conference LIVE
They were together before [I came]. It’s true results were not good, but we play against Southampton and change the dynamic. Now we need to keep going, it’s only a game, we know how difficult it is to win one point in the Premier League. We have to be constant, very demanding with ourselves, we want to continue getting points.
I want to be honest with you. When I arrive, I think they worked many times with other managers, technical staff and I think they did their job. Of course I tried to give them different options to attack or to defend and trying to be more compact. All the balance that I thought we needed to do. You have the time you have and you are a little bit limited. With the attitude and quality they have, of course I believe in the team and I think they are playing now with a balance, in different moments we want to play and this way I’m sure we have more chances to get results that we need. Different things we’re doing, different videos, different training sessions.
I remember perfectly that game because it was my second Premier League game, my first game at home. We won against Chelsea and I hope this will be the same. It was a very tough game, we were a little bit lucky because Bakayoko took a red card and after we played well but it helped us to get a great result
The only way you change the different opinions about you is with results, it’s the only way. What I can say is my opinion about Graham Potter and it is fantastic, he is a fantastic manager. I wish all the best to all the managers.
Sometimes in a few days you are able to see the team playing in a way you like it but of course with time you can work on more things, set-pieces, to press, to defend and attack. We are preparing day-by-day, only focusing on the next game. If you have time, it will be better. They are good students, they are very fast and not only are they good players, I think they have the right attitude.
I think it depends on many things, the quality, luck, composure, the calmness to finish, many things. What you have to do is at the end to finish well and it’s true we have a young team and we have to improve. The only way you can improve is to have more chances and live that experience. We need the goals. It’s true in the last game we had 16 shots and 12 of them were inside the box and then the other team with only six and three into the box, they score two goals. The stats are clear, but football is not stats. We have to work on it, it depends on us.
You are really concerned about injured players but they are in the best hands to recover as soon as possible. I don’t like to speak about injured players. To be honest, some of the players I don’t know if they will be ready or not.
It’s an option [to start]. A real option to play with two players up front. In this case in the last game I am happy with the way Georginio played. What I’m not so happy is with the goal disallowed. In my opinion, really soft. That circumstance can change the game. Before they scored we had one clear chance with Weston and a clear pass for Summerville. That’s why I’m pretty disappointed. Speaking about next game, I think it’s a good option for us to play with two players up front, with Georgi, Bamford, with all the attackers in the club.
The confidence we have is in the work we are doing, not about the rivals. As I say before I respect a lot the team, what we expect is a very demanding game and we have to be ready for that
I think all my players are focused on the next game, knowing the importance. It’s true we are coming from FA Cup game where we got a defeat but in my opinion this game was good for us as well because we did many things well. Many options during the game to change the dynamic. We were a little bit unlucky. We didn’t finish with composure. I’m happy with the way we competed, always. Now, we are focused on the next game against Chelsea knowing it will be a very tough game.