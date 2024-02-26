Chelsea vs Leeds United FA Cup injury news as 9 ruled out and 7 doubtful

It's another quick turnaround for Leeds United as they head to Chelsea on Wednesday night in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The Whites will be flying high in confidence after their win over Leicester City last time out and they'll be doing all they can to extend their unbeaten run since the turn of the year.

Daniel Farke might find himself without a number of key men, though, with the manager revealing a several fresh injury concerns going into the contest. Chelsea could also be without a plethora of senior faces, too, with some facing a race against time in order to prove their fitness.

A place in the quarter-finals of the competition awaits the winner of Wednesday's clash at Stamford Bridge and here's a look at the early injury news from both clubs.

Out: Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) An injury hit season was made worse when he twisted his ankle earlier this month.

Out: Pascal Struijk (Leeds) Struijk is sidelined with a groin/adductor injury and is expected to return after the international break.

Out: Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) Fofana still recovering from his ACL injury from last summer

Out: Roméo Lavia (Chelsea) Yet to return to training after suffering an thigh injury in December

Out: Reece James (Chelsea) The England international is still recovering from a hamstring injury with no set return date yet in sight