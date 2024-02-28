Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Chelsea vs Leeds United live: Team news as Farke rings changes in FA Cup Fifth Round at Stamford Bridge

Leeds United visit Stamford Bridge this evening hoping to defeat Premier League outfit and Carabao Cup runners-up Chelsea in the Fifth Round of this season's FA Cup.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 18:42 GMT
The Whites are set to be without a number of key attacking players as manager Daniel Farke seeks to protect those with knocks and minor injuries from exacerbating current issues which could mean an opportunity for the likes of Mateo Joseph and Jaidon Anthony at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville are doubts to feature, while Daniel James has a slight problem which could see him named on the bench instead of the starting XI. Chelsea also have injuries to contend with as pressure mounts on boss Mauricio Pochettino following their League Cup final defeat to Liverpool last Sunday. The Blues are without a throng of players including skipper Reece James, while £52 million frontman Christopher Nkunku also misses out this evening.

Build-up, analysis, team news, TV info, goal and score updates will be right here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7:30pm.

Chelsea vs Leeds United LIVE

Cup draw

Leeds will discover their quarter-final opponents - should they beat Chelsea - ahead of kick-off this evening.

The QF draw is scheduled to take place at 7pm.

Not like the old days

Chelsea team news

Leeds team news

#LUFC XI: Meslier, Roberts, Rodon, Cooper (c), Firpo, Ampadu, Gray, James, Anthony, Piroe, Joseph

Subs: Klaesson, Van den Heuvel, Cresswell, Bamford, Kamara, Summerville, Byram, Shackleton, Gnonto

No Georginio, no Gruev.

Team news in 10

We'll have the teamsheets in ten minutes or so. Leeds looking as though they could be going strong.

No sign of Georginio Rutter here, however.

Starter hint

Ethan Ampadu doing pre-match media which suggests he's starting tonight.

Arrivals

Blues skipper on the rivalry

Chelsea and Leeds have been rivals for decades and we know how much this one means to the fans.

Reece James
Chelsea players preface tonight's game

I knew about Chelsea-Leeds before I played for Chelsea. It’s not a game you come to Chelsea to get gold about - you know about that rivalry anyway.

Ben Chilwell
Old foes

