The Whites are set to be without a number of key attacking players as manager Daniel Farke seeks to protect those with knocks and minor injuries from exacerbating current issues which could mean an opportunity for the likes of Mateo Joseph and Jaidon Anthony at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville are doubts to feature, while Daniel James has a slight problem which could see him named on the bench instead of the starting XI. Chelsea also have injuries to contend with as pressure mounts on boss Mauricio Pochettino following their League Cup final defeat to Liverpool last Sunday. The Blues are without a throng of players including skipper Reece James, while £52 million frontman Christopher Nkunku also misses out this evening.