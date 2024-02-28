Chelsea vs Leeds United live: Team news as Farke rings changes in FA Cup Fifth Round at Stamford Bridge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Whites are set to be without a number of key attacking players as manager Daniel Farke seeks to protect those with knocks and minor injuries from exacerbating current issues which could mean an opportunity for the likes of Mateo Joseph and Jaidon Anthony at Stamford Bridge this evening.
Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville are doubts to feature, while Daniel James has a slight problem which could see him named on the bench instead of the starting XI. Chelsea also have injuries to contend with as pressure mounts on boss Mauricio Pochettino following their League Cup final defeat to Liverpool last Sunday. The Blues are without a throng of players including skipper Reece James, while £52 million frontman Christopher Nkunku also misses out this evening.
Build-up, analysis, team news, TV info, goal and score updates will be right here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7:30pm.
Chelsea vs Leeds United LIVE
Cup draw
Leeds will discover their quarter-final opponents - should they beat Chelsea - ahead of kick-off this evening.
The QF draw is scheduled to take place at 7pm.
Not like the old days
Chelsea team news
Leeds team news
#LUFC XI: Meslier, Roberts, Rodon, Cooper (c), Firpo, Ampadu, Gray, James, Anthony, Piroe, Joseph
Subs: Klaesson, Van den Heuvel, Cresswell, Bamford, Kamara, Summerville, Byram, Shackleton, Gnonto
No Georginio, no Gruev.
Team news in 10
We'll have the teamsheets in ten minutes or so. Leeds looking as though they could be going strong.
No sign of Georginio Rutter here, however.
Starter hint
Ethan Ampadu doing pre-match media which suggests he's starting tonight.
Arrivals
Blues skipper on the rivalry
Reece James
Chelsea and Leeds have been rivals for decades and we know how much this one means to the fans.
Chelsea players preface tonight's game
Ben Chilwell
I knew about Chelsea-Leeds before I played for Chelsea. It’s not a game you come to Chelsea to get gold about - you know about that rivalry anyway.