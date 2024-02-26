Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds' cup odyssey continues this month with yet another trip south as they prepare to face Chelsea in the next round of the FA Cup. United were victorious after a replay and extra-time in the previous round, seeing off Plymouth Argyle 4-1 at Home Park, while Chelsea defeated Aston Villa to set up a home tie against promotion-chasing Leeds.

The Blues suffered cup final defeat on Sunday afternoon, losing out to Liverpool after extra-time in this season's League Cup finale with Virgil van Dijk's late header delivering the decisive blow to Mauricio Pochettino's best hope of silverware this term.

Leeds, meanwhile, are in buoyant mood after a win over league leaders Leicester City last Friday. It is hoped all members of Farke's squad came through that match unscathed as the German prepares to outline who is and isn't available for the trip to Stamford Bridge.