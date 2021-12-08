Chelsea v Leeds United: Is it on TV? kick-off time, head-to-head record and more

Following last week’s tie with newly-promoted Brentford, the Whites head into a tricky run of fixtures over the Christmas period, when they’ll play away at three of the top four Premier League teams.

After a strong start to the season, Chelsea have hit a rough patch of form, and have a midweek Champions League tie to contend with before hosting the Whites on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick off against Chelsea at 3pm on Saturday, December 11.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

In accordance with the national 3pm blackout, Chelsea v Leeds will not be broadcast on television.

You can follow the action on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened last time the teams met?

The Whites were held to a goalless draw by Chelsea in the sides’ last encounter at Elland Road in March.

Leeds avoided a third straight defeat with the tie, while newly-appointed Blues boss Thomas Tuchel extended his unbeaten run to ten games.

On the reverse, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea beat the Whites 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in December 2020.

Patrick Bamford put Leeds 1-0 against his old team inside five minutes, but goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic turned the game around for the Blues, who went top of the Premier League with the win.

Of 104 encounters between the sides throughout history, Leeds have taken 39 victories, while Chelsea have claimed 35.

How are Chelsea doing?

The Blues made a storming start to the season, claiming eight wins from their opening ten Premier League games.

Form has slipped in recent weeks, though. Chelsea have won just two of their last five league games, only narrowly beating relegation-threatened Watford and being held to a draw by struggling Burnley.

In their last game, the Blues lost 3-2 to West Ham United for their second defeat of the season.