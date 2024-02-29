Chelsea 'register interest' in Leeds United star as ex-White 'wanted' by Premier League duo
Leeds United were knocked out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night as a late Conor Gallagher effort saw them beaten 3-2 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It was the first defeat Leeds have suffered this calendar year and they'll be keen to get back on the horse and bounce back to winning ways this weekend in the Championship.
A trip to Huddersfield Town awaits and Leeds will be keen to keep the pressure up on Leicester City at the Championship summit by picking up their 10th straight league victory. Ahead of that game, the Yorkshire Evening Post take a look at some of the biggest news out there.
Chelsea eye Summerville
Chelsea are reportedly considering a summer move to sign Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville following his remarkable season in the Championship with the Whites. Summerville is the club's top scorer under Daniel Farke, bagging 15 goals and eight assists over the course of the campaign to underline his status as one of the brightest talents outside the Premier League.
His performances have not gone unnoticed, it seems, and, according to Teamtalk, Chelsea have identified Summerville as a potential summer target. The report claims a number of Premier League clubs are interested in the Dutchman, with a move potentially on the cards even if Leeds do win promotion to the top flight this season.
The winger was heavily linked away from Elland Road last summer, Leeds though will be determined to keep hold of their man whatever division they find themselves in next season.
Ex-Leeds man wanted by Premier League clubs
Premier League outfits have identified Leif Davis as a potential summer target as he continues to shine in the blue of Ipswich Town. According to Talksport, both Newcastle United and West Ham United are looking at the left-back, who has recorded 14 assists in the Championship this season.
Davis made 14 senior appearances in his four seasons at Elland Road before making the move to join Ipswich in 2022. In his first season at the club, Davis helped the Tractor Boys out of League One and his creativity on the left has been instrumental to their success this season.