Chelsea receive huge team news boost ahead of Leeds United visit

Striker Romelu Lukaku has not started since lining up in the Champions League fixture at home to Malmo on October 20 in which the forward twisted his ankle.

But the Belgian international ace has come off the bench as a second-half substitute in Chelsea's last three league games and now returns to the XI for the Wednesday night European clash in Russia.

The Blues face Leeds on Saturday at 3pm in United's next Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOOST: For Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of Saturday's clash against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.