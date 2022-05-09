Chelsea receive huge fitness boost ahead of Leeds United visit but trio still out

World Cup winning midfielder N'Golo Kante was taken off in the 82nd minute of the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United at the end of last month and the France international star has failed to make the last two matchday squads for the Premier League clashes against Everton and Wolves.

European Championships winning midfielder Jorginho was replaced during the half-time break of the 1-0 defeat at Everton at the start of the month and the Italian midfielder failed to make the matchday squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Wolves.

Jorginho, has, however, now returned to training.

INJURIES: For Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, above, to contend with. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images.

Andreas Christensen was another player withdrawn at half-time in April's 4-2 loss at home to Arsenal and the Danish international centre-back missed Chelsea's next three games but the 26-year-old returned to the bench as an unused substitute in Saturday's draw against Wolves.

England international left back Ben Chilwell is out for the season having ruptured his cruciate ligament in November's Champions League clash against Juventus whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi has not featured since picking up an injury in the 3-2 victory at FA Cup fifth round hosts Luton Town at the start of March.