Chelsea ‘discuss’ Leeds United raid, Man United ‘want’ £25m Elland Road target

Leeds United will be using their extended mid-season break to bounce back from defeat in their last outing against Brentford.

The Whites lost 5-2 at the beginning of September, but won’t be in action again until October 2nd, and will be eager to show marked signs of improvement when they take to the pitch against Aston Villa.

For their part, Steven Gerrard’s men have rallied after a slow start to move up to 15th in the table.

In the meantime, however, there are plenty of top flight transfer rumours to discuss.

Chelsea have discussed the possibility of making an approach for Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta. The Blues are also said to have held an interest in Christoph Freund, but he has decided to stay at Red Bull Salzburg. (The Telegraph)

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in January. The 21-year-old is valued at around £25m and has also attracted interest from Newcastle United and Leeds United in the recent past. (90min)

Newcastle United are “tracking” Arsenal and Everton target Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Shakhtar Donetsk winger is hoping for a January move and has previously suggested that “couldn’t say no” to the Gunners. Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen, and Ajax are also keen. (Ben Jacobs)

Leandro Trossard has claimed that he will only leave Brighton if he receives a suitable offer. The Belgian said: “I feel good at Brighton and we are fourth. I will only leave for another club if it is the right team.” (Voetbal Nieuws)

Tottenham are in advanced talks with recruitment expert Jeff Vetere. Spurs are close to agreeing a deal for the former Aston Villa and Newcastle United man to head their U21s recruitment. (Football Insider)

Chelsea are the latest club to be credited with an interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is valued at around £40 million by Villa, but is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to hold talks with other clubs in the January transfer window. Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked. (Birmingham Mail)

Wolves remain interested in Burnley’s Josh Brownhill and could make a move for the midfielder in January (Football League World)