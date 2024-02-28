Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United saw their FA Cup run finally ended despite a youngster's big first amid forced Whites changes in Wednesday night's fifth round clash at Chelsea.

Boss Daniel Farke made five changes to his side, several of which were forced as the German revealed pre-match that both Ilia Gruev and Georginio Rutter were forced to miss out after suffering problems in training.

Jamie Shackleton had been set to start over Junior Firpo but missed out after feeling unwell whilst Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville could only make the bench having not trained on Monday.

Young forward Mateo Joseph was given a start upfront and the 20-year old striker fired Leeds ahead in the seventh minute with his first goal for the club and indeed first in senior football.

Chelsea quickly hit back and led 2-1 at the break through strikes from Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk but Joseph drew Leeds back level with a lovely headed finish from a superb Jaidon Anthony cross in the 59th minute.

The game looked destined for extra time but Chelsea served up one final twist by bagging a 90th-minute winner through Conor Gallagher who turned the Whites back line before firing home a rising finish past Illan Meslier to send the Blues through.

Leeds began brightly and squandered a fine chance to go ahead in the sixth minute as Dan James raced on to a long ball from Joe Rodon but saw his attempt to lob outrushing Blues keeper Robert Sanchez drift just wide.

But Chelsea then made an absolute mess of the subsequent goal kick which led to young striker Joseph firing the Whites into a seventh-minute lead with his first goal in professional football.

Sanchez played the ball short to Axel Disasi whose terrible short pass was intercepted by Archie Gray and the ball fell to Anthony who then squared to Joseph who drilled home an impressive finish to send the away end wild Chelsea looked to respond but Enzo Fernandez blasted a low shot well wide from the edge of the box.

Yet the Blues drew level on the quarter hour mark through Jackson who was played in down the right side of the Whites box and was able to place a low finish through the legs of keeper Meslier.

Chelsea suddenly had their tails up and an awful clearance from Connor Roberts fell straight to Fernandez who unleashed a low rocket but straight at Meslier who saved. The right foot of Meslier then kept out a low drive from Mudryk as the Blues pressed to go ahead.

After spooning an awful effort over the bar from a corner, Noni Madueke then went close by blasting a shot into the side netting as Leeds struggled to get out.

As the Whites then broke forward, a powerful strike from Roberts was blocked amid Whites claims for handball but Chelsea went ahead in the next minute as Mudryk swept home a neat cutback from Raheem Sterling with 37 minutes on the clock.

Despite the disappointment, Leeds squandered a good chance to hit straight back as James ballooned a shot well over and wide as he tried to connect to Junior Firpo's skewed shot from an Anthony free-kick.

Moments later, Anthony cut in from the left and produced a fine curling effort that flew just wide of the right hand post as the first half ended with the Blues 2-1 to the good.

There were no changes at the interval, after which the superb Gray dazzled with a lovely bit of skill to start a Whites attack which the Blues eventually cleared.

But Leeds were growing back into the game and the Whites drew level just before the hour mark as winger Anthony sent in a beautiful cross to Joseph who doubled his and United's tally with an excellent headed finish at the far post.

Ten minutes later, a chance presented itself for Joseph to complete a hat-trick as a James cross from the right unexpectedly dropped at his feet but the Blues were able to clear after an awkward connection.

Shortly afterwards, a drive from Anthony from the edge of the box was gathered up by Sanchez as Leeds continued to threaten.

With 11 minutes left, Farke upped the ante some more as stars Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto were brought on for Piroe and James. Moments later, Anthony threatened again by cutting inside and firing over.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gilchrist (Colwill 74), Disasi, Chalobah, Gusto (Chilwell 61); Madueke (Gallagher 61), Enzo, Caicedo, Mudryk; Sterling (Palmer 74), Jackson. Subs not used: Petrovic, Murray-Campbell, Samuels-Smith, Tauriainen, Harrison.

