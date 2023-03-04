I’m frsutrated, I’m disappointed with the result. On the other hand after watching the attitude my players had today I only can say I’m proud of them. Of course we need to improve many things but if we analyse the game in the first 30 mins the opponent was better, they dominated the game, they created two clear chances: crossbar and save from Illan but after that moment we go up with the ball and create some chances. Second half was something similar, they have their moments, the goal came from the corner kick. We try until the end, the team show character and attitude. That’s it, that was the difference today, the corner.