Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United highlights: Whites beaten as Patrick Bamford absence made abundantly clear
Leeds United visit Stamford Bridge this afternoon aiming to record a league double over Chelsea for the first time in the Premier League era
The Whites return to West London five days on from their FA Cup exit at the hands of Fulham, this time in Premier League action. Chelsea are this afternoon’s opponents and are winless in six matches, in which they have scored just one goal.
Graham Potter’s position is under threat months after leaving Brighton and Hove Albion for the top job at Stamford Bridge. The Blues’ hierarchy may be forced to reconcile with missing out on European football next season as Chelsea currently sit 10th in the Premier League table.
Leeds can move closer to the relative safety of mid-table with victory in SW6 this afternoon, although the prospect of beating Chelsea is altogether much simpler on paper.
Reece James is a doubt for the home side, while Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are all ruled out for the hosts.
Late fitness tests will determine whether Liam Cooper, Max Wober, Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra can play a part today.
Build-up, team news, match analysis, live updates and more here throughout the day. Kick-off is 3pm.
We needed to change Georginio because he was tired and we needed fresh legs, options to attack and finish.
We were able to defend with a mid-block and create the space in behind to counter-attack.
It’s very difficult but I have to look for a resolution. After two Premier League games, we score one goal and we concede one goal. We need to work on it, if we are not able to score too many goals, we must be more compact and solid to not concede.
We need goals like all the teams. If you don’t score you don’t win. We have many options, some players are injured in the next games. I think the goals is not only about the strikers, it has to be all the team to collaborate in scoring.
I thought today it was better to have two wingers like Jack and Cree. It was my decision, to think in counter during the game, they will be important today. We will get points during the game not only with the first XI.
A big problem is not creating chances. After that, we have to improve the effectiveness to finish better, to be more clinical but if we analyse the game, the opponent today had two or three clear chances, some of them coming from set-pieces. Today they scored one and we werent’ able to score. We are coming from another game in the week, FA Cup, we created 16 [vs Fulham]. It’s something we have to improve but I prefer to be calm, work on it and try to solve.
We tried to be aggressive from the beginning. We didn’t know with the security that they play with four or three at the back. We tried to adjust during the game, we did it well. I think we need time to work the game and have the confidence with the ball.
I’m frsutrated, I’m disappointed with the result. On the other hand after watching the attitude my players had today I only can say I’m proud of them. Of course we need to improve many things but if we analyse the game in the first 30 mins the opponent was better, they dominated the game, they created two clear chances: crossbar and save from Illan but after that moment we go up with the ball and create some chances. Second half was something similar, they have their moments, the goal came from the corner kick. We try until the end, the team show character and attitude. That’s it, that was the difference today, the corner.