Whites duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are both part of the USA squad out in Qatar and Gregg Berhalter’s side are heading for the tournament’s knockout stages following Tuesday night’s nail-biting 1-0 victory in the must-win game against Iran. Following the tense triumph, United’s American head coach Marsch took to his social media pages to share both a photograph of his viewing of the game alongside assistant head coach Pierre Barrieu in addition to a message upon seeing his country make the last 16.