Cheese, wine and tension as Marsch shares photo watching USA v Iran with Leeds United colleague
Jesse Marsch has shared a brilliant photo of his sofa vantage point for the USA’s victory against Iran and his delight at seeing his country make the World Cup last 16.
Whites duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are both part of the USA squad out in Qatar and Gregg Berhalter’s side are heading for the tournament’s knockout stages following Tuesday night’s nail-biting 1-0 victory in the must-win game against Iran. Following the tense triumph, United’s American head coach Marsch took to his social media pages to share both a photograph of his viewing of the game alongside assistant head coach Pierre Barrieu in addition to a message upon seeing his country make the last 16.
"Fantastic to see,” wrote a rather pensive-looking Marsch alongside the photograph. "US progress from the group. Watched the game alongside fellow assistant coach Pierre Barrieu after 12 years. What an evening.”