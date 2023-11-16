Ex-Leeds United under-21s boss Michael Skubala has outlined his expectation for a Whites teen with “real potential" in the next two years.

Seventeen-year-old Wales international youth midfielder Charlie Crew was handed another start for United’s under-21s in Sunday’s Premier League Cup clash against Chelsea which was to prove Skubala’s last game in charge. Skubala was unveiled as the new head coach of League One side Lincoln City the following day as the 41-year-old ended 16 months at Leeds who appointed Skubala as 21s boss in July 2022.

Crew joined Leeds from Cardiff City the following month and the midfielder is already part of the Wales under-21s squad at just 17 years of age. For his club, the teen played the full duration of Sunday’s cup tie in centre-midfield, after which Skubala predicted a much more prominent role from Crew in the next two years, particularly as he physically develops.

"He's got real potential,” said Skubala of Crew to the YEP. "We have to be careful because he's got real potential but potential isn't the end thing. He's got real potential as a holding midfielder for me, a 6, his range of passing is really good, his aggression is really good. Physically he has still got a bit to go to be in first team football.

'REAL POTENTIAL': Seventeen-year-old Leeds United midfielder Charlie Crew, second right, pictured chasing Manchester United's Daniel Gore in August's Premier League 2 clash at Old Trafford. Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.

"But I think over the next sort of year or two you will really see him hopefully move up and become a really strong player as he starts to get more minutes in this team as well. But his attitude is first class, his discipline is first class and he's a really good young pro."

Pressed on the example of ex-Academy midfielder Archie Gray already playing for the first team at 17 years of age – and whether Crew would be looking up to that – Skubala reasoned: “Charlie is a chaser as I say.