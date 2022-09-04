Chart-topping singer Estelle hails new Leeds United chant for Whites star with Kanye West link
Chart-topping singer Estelle has hailed a new Leeds United chant for Whites star Brenden Aaronson based on her smash hit ‘American Boy’ with Kanye West.
Leeds spent £25m to sign USA international midfielder Aaronson from RB Salzburg in the summer and the dynamic 21-year-old has quickly become a firm favourite with fans.
Aaronson made his sixth appearance for the Whites in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Brentford and footage has emerged of a new chant for the States star based on Estelle’s no 1 hit American Boy.
The song which features vocals from global mega star Kanye West reached the top of the charts in 2008 and Estelle took to her social media pages to express her delight at the Leeds fans’ version of her hit.
The words go: “Come to Elland Road and you will see him play.
“Signed from Red Bull Salzburg and he’s here to stay.
“I really want to.
"Get a picture with you.
"You’ll be my American boy.
"American boy.”
Estelle retweeted a video of fans singing the song together with the words “All God. Amazing” together with emojis of a dancing lady, raised hands and a face with tears of laughter.
It remains to be seen if Kanye gives the chant similar approval.