Chart-topping singer Estelle hails new Leeds United chant for Whites star with Kanye West link

Leeds spent £25m to sign USA international midfielder Aaronson from RB Salzburg in the summer and the dynamic 21-year-old has quickly become a firm favourite with fans.

Aaronson made his sixth appearance for the Whites in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Brentford and footage has emerged of a new chant for the States star based on Estelle’s no 1 hit American Boy.

The song which features vocals from global mega star Kanye West reached the top of the charts in 2008 and Estelle took to her social media pages to express her delight at the Leeds fans’ version of her hit.

The words go: “Come to Elland Road and you will see him play.

“Signed from Red Bull Salzburg and he’s here to stay.

“I really want to.

"Get a picture with you.

THUMBS UP: From Estelle for the new Leeds United chant for Brenden Aaronson, the singer pictured performing American Boy with Kanye West at the Staples Center in Los Angeles back in February 2009. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images.

"You’ll be my American boy.

"American boy.”

Estelle retweeted a video of fans singing the song together with the words “All God. Amazing” together with emojis of a dancing lady, raised hands and a face with tears of laughter.