Cresswell lined up alongside Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis at centre back as England's under-21s faced hosts Czech Republic under-21s in a UEFA European Under-21s Championship qualifier in Ceske Budejovice.

Harwood-Bellis captained the side and Lee Carsley's Young Lions went ahead in the 22nd minute after a ferocious finish from Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe after a pass for Folarin Balogun created an England counter from which an initial attempt from Curtis Jones was blocked.

England then doubled their lead two minutes after the interval as Jones capitalised on poor defending to race in and pull the ball back for Jacob Ramsey who slammed home an easy finish.

CLEAN SHEET: For Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, left, and England's under-21s against Czech Republic under-21s on Friday evening. Photo by Christian Hofer - The FA/The FA via Getty Images.

But the Czechs had plenty of chances during the second half and finally netted with three minutes left when Daniel Fila curled home a beauty into the top left corner from the edge of the box with one minute left.

The magical strike set up a grandstand finale but Cresswell and England survived the late scare to take all three points, Cresswell playing the full duration of the game.

Whites duo Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson both started for Norway's under-21s who sealed a thrilling 3-2 victory against visiting Croatia in a Euros qualifier in Drammen.

Klaesson played the full duration of the contest whilst Hjelde was taken off with nine minutes left.

Norway looked to be heading for a 2-1 defeat but Jesper Daland equalised in the 91st minute and Jorgen Strand Larsen then bagged a 95th-minute winner.

On Friday afternoon, Leeds midfielder Charlie Allen and his Northern Ireland under-21s side had a game to forget in their Euros qualifier against Spain under-21s who romped to a 6-0 victory at Inver Park in Larne.