Chapman helped fire the Whites to First and Second Division titles, scoring 80 goals in his 175 appearances over four seasons and heading himself into club folklore with the one that sealed promotion to the top flight.

A striker Howard Wilkinson described as ‘vastly underrated skill wise, intelligent and brave’, Chapman was a very different kind of player to Gelhardt.

Where Chapman was a target man, tall and strong and able to play with his back to goal as a direct outlet, Gelhardt is short, powerful and fleet-footed. His preference is to pick up the ball facing the opposition and run at them, switching the ball niftily between his feet to go past players.

Since his arrival from Wigan Athletic, the 19-year-old has, on occasion, shown the same predatory disposition in the penalty area that made Chapman such an effective striker for Wilkinson and Leeds.

He showed it best in first-team action against Chelsea earlier this season, with Chapman present at Stamford Bridge on BBC Leeds commentary duty.

“I was so impressed,” Chapman told the YEP.

“He’s got energy, he’s buzzing around, he’s got pace and he scored an absolutely brilliant goal, an instinctive goal, a striker’s goal.

HUGE POTENTIAL - Leeds United goalscoring hero Lee Chapman has high hopes for Joe Gelhardt. Pic: Getty

“It was a fantastic finish. He’s only 19.

“He reminds me of Wayne Rooney; he’s not the biggest player in the world but he puts himself around, he’s not scared of big centre-halves and he has a go at them. He’s got that energy that’s going to trouble defenders.”

Although Marcelo Bielsa utilised the youngster as a No 10 at times in the 23s, the lone striker role appeared to be the one in which he envisaged Gelhardt’s future.

Bielsa’s replacement, Jesse Marsch, favours a number of formations, including a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-2-2-2, which might open up a possibility Chapman is very keen to see realised.

“The lone striker role is an incredibly difficult position to play,” he said.

“I played it on occasions during my career at Leeds and other clubs but I wasn’t a big believer in it. I always believe you should have a central focal point, the man who is going to score the goals, but you need someone playing around them, playing off them, buzzing around so they can create a combination.

“Patrick Bamford has played that role but it’s difficult for one striker to play it. I’m not a big fan of it.

“I’d really like to see Gelhardt play alongside Bamford, when he comes back, because I think the two of them could make a really great pairing. Bamford and Gelhardt could become quite a combination.”

The two are yet to share a Premier League pitch, thanks chiefly to Bamford’s torrid injury record this season and Gelhardt only making a breakthrough with the more senior man unavailable.

Marsch gave a hint at where he sees Gelhardt in his pecking order when he brought him off the bench at Leicester City on Saturday to replace Rodrigo, ahead of Tyler Roberts who made a later entrance. Bamford, on the verge of a return from his fourth and latest injury, remained on the bench.

Chapman’s hope is that Gelhardt will continue to get opportunities in a way that lends itself to his development, without putting too much onus on one so young.

“They have to give him chances,” he said.

“He was shoved in [earlier in the season] because of the horrific injuries and the squad being woefully short.

“I think you put him in for two or three games and then bring him out, you don’t want to overplay him. You want him to learn his trade. That’s why I’d love to see him play with Bamford, who has a lot more experience. Gelhardt could learn a lot from playing alongside him.”

If Gelhardt continues to be involved and shines in the way he did against Wolves and Chelsea particularly, Chapman sees a huge upside for everyone at Leeds.

“I think it gives the senior players a lift, especially when they’ve been battling, getting beaten heavily at times without key players like Bamford and [Kalvin] Phillips,” he said.