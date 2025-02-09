Daniel Farke’s Whites pulled five points clear at the top of the Championship table with Wednesday evening’s 2-0 victory at Coventry City but having played a game more than key rivals Sheffield United who fell five points adrift in third. After Leeds lost to Millwall in the FA Cup, Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Portsmouth offered the Blades the chance to move back into second place and just two points behind the Whites.

Despite boss Chris Wilder slamming their performance, the Steel City side did just that, a 2-1 victory leaving them two points behind Leeds in second with 15 games left. Burnley dropped back to third by virtue of being in FA Cup action and Scott Parker’s Clarets now sit three points behind Sheffield United and five points behind Leeds on the same amount of games played.

Saturday’s league action also saw a missed opportunity for fourth-placed Sunderland who were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Watford, a result which leaves the Black Cats two points behind Burnley, five behind the Blades and seven adrift of Farke’s table-topping Whites.