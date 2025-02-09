Changed Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland verdict in bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Blades boost and Whites FA Cup exit

Leeds United were knocked out of the FA Cup amid a big boost for a key promotion rival – leading to a fresh Whites verdict in the bookies’ new predicted final Championship table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites pulled five points clear at the top of the Championship table with Wednesday evening’s 2-0 victory at Coventry City but having played a game more than key rivals Sheffield United who fell five points adrift in third. After Leeds lost to Millwall in the FA Cup, Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Portsmouth offered the Blades the chance to move back into second place and just two points behind the Whites.

Despite boss Chris Wilder slamming their performance, the Steel City side did just that, a 2-1 victory leaving them two points behind Leeds in second with 15 games left. Burnley dropped back to third by virtue of being in FA Cup action and Scott Parker’s Clarets now sit three points behind Sheffield United and five points behind Leeds on the same amount of games played.

Saturday’s league action also saw a missed opportunity for fourth-placed Sunderland who were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Watford, a result which leaves the Black Cats two points behind Burnley, five behind the Blades and seven adrift of Farke’s table-topping Whites.

The weekend’s fresh twists have all led to a verdict from the bookies on the promotion race and here is their new predicted final table in reverse order based on the very latest odds and using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-16.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-16. Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 11-8.

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-8. Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: 13-8.

3. 22nd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Relegation odds: 13-8.

4. 21st: Derby County

Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: Stephen Pond

Relegation odds: 11-4.

5. 20th: Hull City

Relegation odds: 11-4. Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 3-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

