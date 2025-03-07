Changed Leeds United, Burnley, Sunderland, Sheffield United, Coventry City verdicts in bookies' new predicted final Championship table

Leeds United’s position at the top of the Championship is not as strong as it was – and the bookies have cast a new Whites view in their new predicted final Championship table.

On the back of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom, Championship leaders Leeds saw second-placed Sheffield United eat into their lead and now third-placed Burnley have followed suit. Chris Wilder’s Blades moved to within three points of Daniel Farke’s Whites through last weekend’s 2-1 win at QPR and Burnley then got their chance on Tuesday night.

Scott Parker’s Clarets lined up for their midweek clash at Cardiff City sat eight points behind Leeds but with the contest acting as a game in hand. A 2-1 success now has them just five points behind Farke’s men who could now be closed upon again on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds must wait until Sunday lunchtime’s clash at Portsmouth for their next fixture, playing after both the Clarets and Blades who both have Saturday afternoon games in which they could close right up on Farke’s table-topping Whites.

Burnley can get to within two points of Farke’s Whites with a victory from Saturday’s hosting of Luton Town. Second-placed Sheffield United, meanwhile, will draw level on points with Leeds with a win from their Saturday afternoon visit of Preston North End to Bramall Lane.

It’s suddenly tighter at the top – and could well be about to get even tighter still. With that in mind, Leeds are now incredible odds with the bookies and here is their new predicted final table in reverse order based on the very latest odds using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-6.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-6. Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 11-20.

2. 23rd: Derby County (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-20. Photo: Molly Darlington

Relegation odds: 8-13.

3. 22nd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-13. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Relegation odds: 3-1.

4. 21st: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Andrew Matthews

Relegation odds: 7-2.

5. 20th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 7-2. Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: 5-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 5-1. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

