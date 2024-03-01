Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A change at a key Leeds United promotion rival has offered the Whites a big chance to change the Championship promotion gap landscape.

Second-placed Leeds closed to just six points behind leaders Leicester City with last Friday night's 3-1 win against the visiting Foxes which was followed by FA Cup action in midweek.

Leeds exited the competition despite a strong showing as Wednesday night's fifth round clash at Chelsea ended in a 3-2 defeat. But Leicester had already booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win after extra time at Bournemouth the previous night and a trip to Stamford Bridge awaits the Foxes in the last eight.

The quarter-final between Chelsea and Leicester has now been given a date of Sunday, March 17 which has led to the scheduled Friday night Championship clash between Leicester and Southampton at the King Power being postponed.

But Leeds will take in their final league game before the March international break the same day when they take on Millwall at Elland Road in a 3pm kick-off. With Leicester not in action, that game will present a clear chance for Daniel Farke's side to make further inroads on the gap to the Foxes, albeit Leicester will have a game in hand.

Both sides have three league games beforehand, starting with United's trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off. The Whites then hist Stoke City on Tuesday night before facing a Friday night Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday and then the Millwall visit.

