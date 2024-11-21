Change to Leeds United youth international deal after impressive development
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A young Leeds United midfielder has extended his loan spell with a non-league side following impressive contributions.
Academy midfielder Cian Coleman joined National League North side Buxton on a short-term deal in October and the 19-year-old has scored four goals and bagged two assists from his seven appearances since.
Coleman, a Republic of Ireland Under-19 international, has now extended his loan spell and will remain with the Bucks until January next year. The Whites loanee bagged a hat-trick in Buxton’s 3-2 victory at Scunthorpe United.
A statement from Leeds United read: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Cian well during his time out on loan and we look forward to seeing his development away from the club.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.