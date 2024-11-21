Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds youngster’s impressive development has been followed by a change to his loan deal.

A young Leeds United midfielder has extended his loan spell with a non-league side following impressive contributions.

Academy midfielder Cian Coleman joined National League North side Buxton on a short-term deal in October and the 19-year-old has scored four goals and bagged two assists from his seven appearances since.

Coleman, a Republic of Ireland Under-19 international, has now extended his loan spell and will remain with the Bucks until January next year. The Whites loanee bagged a hat-trick in Buxton’s 3-2 victory at Scunthorpe United.

A statement from Leeds United read: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Cian well during his time out on loan and we look forward to seeing his development away from the club.”