Change in Leeds United's predicted Championship finish based on title odds and relegation prices

Leeds United’s Championship return begins in less than six weeks’ time and there has been a change in the club’s predicted finish based on the odds for the title and relegation next term.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST

Leeds will begin life back in English football’s second tier with a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday, August 5 before a trip to Birmingham City the following weekend on Saturday, August 11.

But the Whites remain without a manager and awaiting EFL approval for 49ers Enterprises to purchase the club from Andrea Radrizzani.

In the meantime, Southampton have unveiled their new manager in former Swansea City boss Russell Martin and there have been fresh changes in the odds for the division next term. Here, we run through next season’s predicted finishing positions based on the best available odds for the title and also relegation to determine the bottom half.

Odds for relegation: 15-8. Odds for the title: 200-1.

1. 24th - Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 15-8. Odds for the title: 200-1. Photo: Tom Dulat

Odds for relegation: 15-8. Odds for the title: 150-1.

2. 23rd - Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 15-8. Odds for the title: 150-1. Photo: Matt McNulty

Odds for relegation: 7-2. Odds for the title: 80-1.

3. 22nd - Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 7-2. Odds for the title: 80-1. Photo: George Wood

Odds for relegation: 7-2. Odds for the title: 66-1.

4. 21st - Birmingham City

Odds for relegation: 7-2. Odds for the title: 66-1. Photo: Tony Marshall

