Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Change in Leeds United's predicted Championship finish after boosts and setbacks for new rivals

The race for Championship promotion is now underway and there has already been a change in Leeds United’s predicted finishing position before Daniel Farke’s side have even taken to the pitch.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Aug 2023, 19:29 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 19:38 BST

The 2023-24 Championship season began on Friday night as Sheffield Wednesday took on Southampton at Hillsborough and the Saints bagged an early big boost as an 87th-minute strike from Che Adams gave Russell Martin’s visitors a 2-1 victory.

There were then a further eight Championship games upon the season’s first Saturday programme which featured a particularly big win for Watford who hammered Queens Park Rangers 4-0 at Vicarage Road. But there was a blow for last season’s play-off semi-finalists Middlesbrough who suffered a 1-0 reverse to visiting Millwall as part of a day on which Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City all recorded victories.

Leeds will begin their quest for promotion on Sunday with the visit of Cardiff City but there have already been changes in the bookmakers’ final predicted finishing positions based on the very latest odds for the title and relegation as of Saturday evening. Leeds had been predicted to finish second but this is how the oddsmakers now see it.

Title odds: 250-1. Relegation odds: 8-5.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Title odds: 250-1. Relegation odds: 8-5. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Title odds: 200-1. Relegation odds: 15-8.

2. 23rd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Title odds: 200-1. Relegation odds: 15-8. Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Title odds: 150-1. Relegation odds: 3-1.

3. 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Title odds: 150-1. Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Title odds: 150-1. Relegation odds: 7-2.

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Title odds: 150-1. Relegation odds: 7-2. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Daniel FarkeWatfordSheffield WednesdaySouthamptonHillsboroughRussell Martin