The race for Championship promotion is now underway and there has already been a change in Leeds United’s predicted finishing position before Daniel Farke’s side have even taken to the pitch.

The 2023-24 Championship season began on Friday night as Sheffield Wednesday took on Southampton at Hillsborough and the Saints bagged an early big boost as an 87th-minute strike from Che Adams gave Russell Martin’s visitors a 2-1 victory.

There were then a further eight Championship games upon the season’s first Saturday programme which featured a particularly big win for Watford who hammered Queens Park Rangers 4-0 at Vicarage Road. But there was a blow for last season’s play-off semi-finalists Middlesbrough who suffered a 1-0 reverse to visiting Millwall as part of a day on which Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City all recorded victories.

Leeds will begin their quest for promotion on Sunday with the visit of Cardiff City but there have already been changes in the bookmakers’ final predicted finishing positions based on the very latest odds for the title and relegation as of Saturday evening. Leeds had been predicted to finish second but this is how the oddsmakers now see it.

1 . 24th: Rotherham United (relegated) Title odds: 250-1. Relegation odds: 8-5.

2 . 23rd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated) Title odds: 200-1. Relegation odds: 15-8.

3 . 22nd: Huddersfield Town (relegated) Title odds: 150-1. Relegation odds: 3-1.

4 . 21st: Plymouth Argyle Title odds: 150-1. Relegation odds: 7-2.