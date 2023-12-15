The German was asked about his approach to changing the side, in Friday’s press conference, and intimated that chopping and changing is not his preferred way of getting the best out of players or a team. “Not out of the loads and because of this turnaround – this turnaround, four days between the games, it's not a problem at all,” he said. "If my players wouldn't be fit enough to play (after) four days, I would be doing something wrong in training. For that, this turnaround - Tuesdays, Saturdays, it's not a problem at all. I think my general thought is that it's important that you use the whole squad but I'm not a big believer in a in out, in out, that you always switch and never come into a rhythm. It's more or less to use the whole squad over the course of the whole season. So I think it's always important that you have not just 11 players. It's more like you need a group of 17-18 players who share more or less the minutes and also some younger players who are there perhaps with less minutes but in total over the course of the whole season with 46 games you need many players with many minutes and I can hardly see one player who is there and gets all the minutes.”

Farke last made significant unforced changes to his starting line-up away at Stoke City, attempting to freshen things up by taking out Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara in order to give Jaidon Anthony, Willy Gnonto and Ilia Gruev a run out. He admits players on that night were unable to get the most out of their opportunity but he does not point the finger of blame at them for a 1-0 defeat that led to supporters casting doubt on the strength of the squad’s supporting cast. He said: “I'm experienced enough especially on this level to know when it's time for for a change and also to rotate or to stick a bit more with with the starting XI. But on this night you also have to say that the players who came into the starting lineup, it was not that they were able to grab the chance. I don't blame them. It's also difficult after a few weeks to come in and to take the chance. But yes, obviously I would have preferred to be there with a shining spotlight game against Stoke and a brilliant, brilliant away game and it's always better for each and every player when he uses his chance, when he gets the nod for the starting line-up and impresses, for example with the offensive players with assists, with good performances and defensive players with a clean sheet. Sadly it was not the perfect night for them but also they have all of them my backing and no accusing. Chances especially when you have competition are quite rare. For that, yes, it's a bit like a dog eat dog business and you have to deliver when it comes to the spotlight moments. But it hasn't changed my general approach or the way I see things and each and every player each and every has a chance to impress in training and then also to impress during the minutes that I give them."