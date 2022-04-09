Chance to win six foot statue of Leeds United legend Billy Bremner in charity raffle

Tony Clark, who owns Clark Sculptures, commissioned a bronze statue of the former Leeds United Manager, Marcelo Bielsa in 2020 and raised almost £10,000 for MIND.

Clark Sculptures is now raffling off a statue again.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United fans will be given the unique opportunity to win a life size statue of club legend Billy Bremner in a new charity raffle.

This time Tony Clark, an Elland Road season-ticket holder from Colton, is giving one lucky fan a chance to win a six foot resin statue of the Leeds United legend Billy Bremner.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Leeds United winning the FA cup on May 6.

Clark Sculptures is raffling this sculpture off to raise money for both Leeds Foodbanks.

This sculpture captures one of Leeds United's most iconic figures 'King Billy' celebrating after scoring against Wolves at Maine Road to put Leeds through to their second successive FA Cup Final 7th April 1973. This piece has been cast in resin and can be placed outside directly on the ground or indoors on the base.

Leeds United fans will be given the unique opportunity to win a life size statue of club legend Billy Bremner in a new charity raffle.

To buy a ticket for the raffle you will need to make a donation of £5 to the just giving page.

To be entered into the draw, go to billyraffle.com

The draw is now open but will close on June 30.

The winner will be announced on July 4.

Speaking about his previous Bielsa statue raffle, Tony said: "“I choose Bielsa not just because of what he’s doing for Leeds United, but also because of his beliefs and everything he stands for.

“Football is a blow-off, it’s something to look forward to at the weekend if you’re working long shifts, from lorry drivers to people working in hospitals.