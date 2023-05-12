Chance of monster Leeds United boost despite grim 'forecast' and huge Whites double-danger

Second-bottom Leeds face third-placed Newcastle United in their penultimate home game of the season on Saturday lunchtime and the highflying Magpies are not surprisingly strong favourites to leave Elland Road with all three points.

Eddie Howe’s Champions League-spot chasers are odds-on across the board and no bigger than 8-11 but as short as 8-13 with some firms. Leeds, though, are far from written off by the bookmakers who have Sam Allardyce’s side at a best-priced 19-5 to net what would be an enormous victory in the club’s battle for top-flight survival.

The draw is on offer at 10-3 but the first scorer market highlights a clear double danger to the hosts from Magpies stars Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. The pair are comfortably clear at the top of the market which is just about headed by Wilson at 4-1 to net the game’s first goal. Isak is just behind him at 9-2, after which there is a break to Whites top scorer Rodrigo at 15-2.

CHIEF THREAT: Rodrigo, above, for Leeds United against Newcastle United, just about in front of Patrick Bamford in the market to score first. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Patrick Bamford is then 8s, followed by Newcastle duo Miguel Almiron (17-2) and Allan Saint-Maximin (23-2). Two more Magpies men are next in Jacob Murphy and Joelinton who are both 12s and the same price as United’s sparsely-used new record signing Georginio Rutter. Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon is 14s, followed by Whites pair Jack Harrison and Willy Gnonto at 14s each.

Leeds are given every chance of getting something from the game as a 1-1 draw is joint favourite in the correct score market at 8-1 – the same price as a 2-1 victory for the visitors. But the next four outcomes entail a Magpies win of some kind and both a 1-0 success or 2-1 triumph for the hosts is as big as 16-1.