Leeds United have been blooming since Daniel Farke arrived at Elland Road to help their promotion push. The Whites suffered heartbreaking relegation last season but are well on their way to the Premier League as they eye a top two finish and potentially even a title push.

Farke has steadied the ship at Leeds, guiding them to second place in the Championship table, just three points behind leaders Leicester City. Elsewhere in the division, managers have been in and out of the door as other clubs struggle further down the rankings.

As one of the season's mainstays, we've taken a look at how Farke's tenure compares to the rest of the Championship. We've put all current Championship managers in order based on how long they have been in charge of their current teams. Take a look below at where Leeds and Farke rank after Watford were the latest to part ways with their manager when Valérien Ismaël was relieved of his duties over the weekend.

6 . Tony Mowbray, Birmingham City 2 months, 3 days (temporarily replaced by Venus for medical reasons)