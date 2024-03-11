Championship's longest serving managers and where Leeds United boss Daniel Farke ranks

Who are the longest serving managers currently in charge of the Championship clubs?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Mar 2024, 19:55 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 20:16 GMT

Leeds United have been blooming since Daniel Farke arrived at Elland Road to help their promotion push. The Whites suffered heartbreaking relegation last season but are well on their way to the Premier League as they eye a top two finish and potentially even a title push.

Farke has steadied the ship at Leeds, guiding them to second place in the Championship table, just three points behind leaders Leicester City. Elsewhere in the division, managers have been in and out of the door as other clubs struggle further down the rankings.

As one of the season's mainstays, we've taken a look at how Farke's tenure compares to the rest of the Championship. We've put all current Championship managers in order based on how long they have been in charge of their current teams. Take a look below at where Leeds and Farke rank after Watford were the latest to part ways with their manager when Valérien Ismaël was relieved of his duties over the weekend.

19 days

1. Neil Harris, Millwall

19 days

Photo Sales
20 days (caretaker)

2. Mark Venus, Birmingham City

20 days (caretaker)

Photo Sales
21 days

3. André Breitenreiter, Huddersfield Town

21 days

Photo Sales
21 days

4. Mike Dodds, Sunderland

21 days

Photo Sales
1 month, 0 days

5. John Eustace, Blackburn Rovers

1 month, 0 days

Photo Sales
2 months, 3 days (temporarily replaced by Venus for medical reasons)

6. Tony Mowbray, Birmingham City

2 months, 3 days (temporarily replaced by Venus for medical reasons)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel Farke