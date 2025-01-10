Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Norwich City forward Borja Sainz is no longer eligible to face Leeds United later this month after receiving a six-game ban for spitting at an opponent.

Sainz committed the offence during Norwich's recent fixture with Sunderland and while he was not reprimanded by the match official at the time, the incident was reported and included in the referee's report on the final whistle.

The Football Association have handed a six-game ban to the Spaniard who will now miss the Canaries' games with Brighton & Hove Albion (FA Cup), Sheffield United, Leeds, Swansea City, Watford and Derby County.

An FA statement read: "Norwich City’s Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches and fined £12,000 following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship match against Sunderland on Saturday 21 December 2024.

"It was alleged that the forward committed the sending off offence of spitting at an opponent, during the 74th minute of the fixture. Borja Sainz admitted the charge and his sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.”

Sainz is currently the Championship's top scorer with 15 to his name already this term. He is trailed by Josh Maja with 12 as well as Joel Piroe, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Josh Windass - all 10 - in the race for the Golden Boot.