Leeds United were forced to settle for a spot in the Championship play-offs on Saturday as Ipswich Town picked up the points they needed to claim the final automatic promotion spot. Daniel Farke’s side had hoped to join Leicester City in the top two, but instead they are now preparing for a two-legged play-off semi-final against Norwich City.

Beat the Canaries and the Whites will be just 90 minutes away from promotion, with either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion their potential opponents at Wembley Stadium. Despite Saturday’s disappointment, Leeds can still make this season a memorable one and they’ll need their star men firing on all cylinders to do it.