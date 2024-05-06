Championship Team of the Year: Leeds United duo plus Ipswich, Leicester and Norwich named

Leeds United finished third in the Championship table and now have a play-off campaign to prepare for

By Will Jackson, Jordan Jones
Published 6th May 2024, 17:00 BST

Leeds United were forced to settle for a spot in the Championship play-offs on Saturday as Ipswich Town picked up the points they needed to claim the final automatic promotion spot. Daniel Farke’s side had hoped to join Leicester City in the top two, but instead they are now preparing for a two-legged play-off semi-final against Norwich City.

Beat the Canaries and the Whites will be just 90 minutes away from promotion, with either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion their potential opponents at Wembley Stadium. Despite Saturday’s disappointment, Leeds can still make this season a memorable one and they’ll need their star men firing on all cylinders to do it.

A number of players have excelled in the white of Leeds this season, but only two have made the WhoScored Championship Team of the Season based on their stats. Here’s a look at the full XI to make the cut for Whoscored.

WhoScored rating: 6.79

1. GK: John Ruddy (Birmingham City)

WhoScored rating: 6.79

WhoScored rating: 7.10

2. RB: Perry Ng (Cardiff City)

2. RB: Perry Ng (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.13

3. Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

3. Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

WhoScored rating: 7.07

4. CB: Wesley Hoedt (Watford)

4. CB: Wesley Hoedt (Watford)

WhoScored rating: 7.15

5. LB: Leif Davis (Ipswich Town)

5. LB: Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) Photo: Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.41

6. LM: Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City)

6. LM: Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) Photo: Getty Images

